India

Gangster accused in Rohini court shootout killed in Tihar Jail

Gangster accused in Rohini court shootout killed in Tihar Jail

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 02, 2023, 10:57 am 2 min read

2021 Delhi shootout accused gangster Tillu Tajpuriya has been killed in Tihar Jail by rival gang members

In a horrifying incident, jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya—the prime accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout—was allegedly killed by rival gang members inside Delhi's Tihar Jail, NDTV reported, citing officials. Tajpuriya was thrashed with iron rods allegedly by gangster Yogesh Tunda and his associates early Tuesday morning. He was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Tillu Tajpuriya was beaten to death with iron rods: Police

Multiple reports quoting police claim that Tajpuriya was beaten with iron rods, resulting in severe injuries. Another prisoner was also injured in the attack but he is reported to be out of danger now. The accused behind the attack were identified as gangster Yogesh Tunda and his associates Deepak Titar, Rajesh Singh, and Riyaz Khan.

Know about 2021 Rohini court shootout

Tajpuriya was the main suspect in the 2021 Rohini court incident that resulted in the death of gangster Jitender Gogi. On September 24, 2021, two Tajpuriya gang members posing as lawyers shot and killed Gogi inside the court. Both were killed by the police in a retaliatory fire. Reportedly, the shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between the Gogi and Tajpuriya gangs.

Police found Tajpuriya's involvement in Gogi's murder

Soon after the shootout, the police reportedly arrested two close aides of Tajpuriya. Later, a police probe claimed that Tajpuriya hatched the murder plot from inside the Mandoli Jail, where he was currently lodged then.

A decade-long gang war between Gogi and Tajpuriya

Notably, both Gogi and Tajpuriya lived less than 5 km away in Alipur village and Tajpur Kalan in the Alipur area, respectively. According to reports, the gang conflict began over a battle for college supremacy at Swami Shraddhanand College in Alipur. Soon, the rivalry spiraled out into a series of revenge killings that took many lives from both gangs.