IMD forecast heavy rains in Mumbai; Yamuna River breaches again

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 19, 2023 | 11:48 am 3 min read

IMD has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and its adjoining suburbs, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department also predicted the possibility of strong winds in several areas of the state. Meanwhile, fresh rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday increased the water level in the Yamuna River, breaching the danger mark again.

Why does this story matter?

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in almost 12 states of India amid a drop in mercury. Mumbai recorded over 255mm of rain in the last 24 hours, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Delhi, on the other hand, continues to reel under the flood threat as the Yamuna River breached the danger mark multiple times in the last two days.

Red alert in parts of Maharashtra

Several areas of Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed waterlogging after heavy rains on Tuesday. The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue till Friday. It issued a red alert in Raigad and Pune districts and an orange alert in Satara, Kohlapur, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai. Schools have also been closed in several districts on Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions.

Watch: Waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in Raigad

Yamuna River crosses danger mark again in Delhi

The Yamuna River's water level in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday amid rains in its upper catchment areas. Per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the breach was recorded less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold. The CWC data showed the water level reached 205.48 meters at 8:00am and is expected to rise to 205.72 meters by 6:00pm.

Water flow rate from Hathnikung barrage rises marginally: CWC

The water flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana also saw a marginal rise on Tuesday, oscillating between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs. It dropped to around 39,000 cusecs by 7:00am on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast moderate showers in Delhi on Wednesday and warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till Saturday.

MeT Department issues flood warning in Jammu and Kashmir

Furthermore, the IMD issued a flood warning for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. It said Katra areas in the Reasi district received 315.4mm of rain in 24 hours—the highest since 1980. "Warning: Risk of flash floods, mudslides, and landslides has increased due to heavy rain. People are advised to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers, and other vulnerable spots," the IMD said.

NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat after heavy rains

In Gujarat, heavy rain pummeled parts of the state, disrupting daily life. The rains resulted in waterlogging in several areas of Surat, causing traffic jams. Several places experienced waterlogging, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dispatched its personnel to various districts in response to the heavy rainfall forecast. Heavy rain will likely continue across the state for the next five days.

