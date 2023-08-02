Female cheetah found dead at Kuno National Park

August 02, 2023

In a major setback for India's cheetah reintroduction program, a female African cheetah was reportedly found dead at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, NDTV reported. A detailed investigation was started to know the cause of the death. With this, the number of cheetah deaths climbed to nine at the national park since March this year.

