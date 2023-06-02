India

RSS worker posts cartoon showing Muslim women as 'baby-making factory'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 02, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was arrested from Karnataka's Raichur for posting a WhatsApp status depicting Muslim women as a "baby-making factory." The RSS party worker, identified as Raju Thumbak, allegedly put up the status on Thursday evening. After Thumbak posted the status, hundreds of Muslim men reportedly staged a protest on Thursday night, demanding his arrest.

Acting on the complaint from the Muslim community, the Lingasugur Police reportedly apprehended Thumbak. According to the news outlet India Today, the RSS worker was then produced before the magistrate and was later sent to judicial custody. Furthermore, the police filed an official First Information Report (FIR) against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295 (A) and 505 (1) (c).

In a similar incident, a private school in the Madhya Pradesh district of Damoh caused a stir after putting up a poster depicting schoolgirls donning hijabs regardless of their religion. State CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reportedly ordered an investigation into a poster. Per reports, the poster congratulated girl students for their performance in the recent board examinations.

Reportedly, the poster was widely shared on social media, following which right-wing groups accused the Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School of forcing non-Muslim girl students to wear the hijab. Notably, Chouhan's probe order came after the Damoh district administration conducted an inquiry and found that the claims of Hindu girls being forced to wear the hijab were false.

"No school can force any daughter to wear something which isn't in line with the student's culture and traditions. The matter of the Damoh-based school has come to my notice, after which I've directed the local administration for a thorough probe," the Madhya Pradesh CM told news agency ANI. "Based on the findings of the probe, further action will be taken," added Chouhan.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed that an investigation into the matter had been ordered. Speaking about the row, Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the district education officer first investigated the matter. "No complaint was received in this regard. In view of the seriousness of the issue, the superintendent of police has been instructed to thoroughly investigate it," stated the minister.