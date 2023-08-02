Haryana violence: What's allowed and what's not in sensitive areas

Haryana violence: What's allowed and what's not in sensitive areas

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 02, 2023 | 12:50 pm 3 min read

Security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR

Restrictions have been imposed in several parts of Haryana and neighboring areas owing to the communal violence in Nuh on Monday. As of now, Haryana's most sensitive areas include Nuh, Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar. Security has also been beefed up in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Here's what is being allowed in these areas and what is not.

Internet services suspended in Nuh

In Nuh district, CrPC Section 144 has been imposed, and mobile internet services have been suspended till Wednesday. Additionally, more police personnel have been deployed to keep the situation under control. Notably, communal clashes erupted in Nuh on Monday when a religious procession by the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal was allegedly stopped by a Muslim mob.

Schools, colleges reopen in Gurugram

According to Gurugram ACP Varun Dahiya (Crime), all schools, colleges, and offices reopened in the city on Wednesday. "There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumors on social media," he told ANI. However, all educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram remained closed on Wednesday.

Fuel stations asked not to sell loose fuel

Reportedly, the Gurugram administration has temporarily suspended internet services in Manesar, Sohna, and Pataudi till further notice. Physical classes in schools also remained suspended in these areas on Wednesday. Moreover, many workplaces reportedly asked their employees to work from home. Fuel stations have also been reportedly ordered not to sell loose diesel and petrol to individuals, except in emergencies in Gurugram.

Section 144 imposed in Noida till tomorrow

The administration in Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh has imposed restrictions under CrPC Section 144. The order is in effect from July 20 to August 3 (Thursday). Section 144 forbids the gathering of more than four individuals, as well as the organization of rallies, protests, or processions, without obtaining prior permission from the authorities.

Delhi Police on alert, enhanced patrolling

The police are using drones to keep an eye on North Delhi, while foot patrolling is being carried out in other areas of Delhi to connect with locals. On Wednesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that Vikas Marg was completely blocked due to the VHP's protest at Nirman Vihar Metro Station. However, the traffic is normal on the route now.

VHP may protest at 23 spots

Meanwhile, an official note from the VHP said that the organization has located 23 spots to hold demonstrations against the Nuh violence. This number can also increase. Moreover, the right-wing organization will hold a protest in Noida on Wednesday, even though Section 144 has been put in place. The VHP has also called for a Bharat Bandh amid continued incidents of violence in Haryana.

