India

Gurugram: Garbage piles up as sanitation workers continue strike

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 29, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

The striking workers are demanding regularization or their services and abolishing contractual system

Gurugram is facing a severe cleanliness crisis as sanitation workers continue to be on an indefinite strike demanding regularization since October 19. The crisis deteriorated following the Diwali celebrations as the glittering locales turned into stinking streets with heaps of garbage piled up. In some areas, the administration had to call in workers from other departments to deal with the mess.

Situation Crisis situation in absence of sanitation workers

Nearly 6,000 employees and contractual workers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have reportedly stopped cleaning streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces due to their ongoing strike, according to the reports. This has led to a garbage buildup in various locations. Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of MCG, Naresh Kumar alleged that the striking staff also disrupted the cleaning work by others in different areas.

Quote 'Intentionally dumping garbage in public places'

"They are also intentionally unloading garbage vehicles in markets, residential areas, and roads, inconveniencing residents. They are dumping garbage in key areas so that residents suffer and report the issue on social media to create pressure on the state government," Kumar said.

Action Union leaders, sanitation workers arrested for obstructing sanitation work

According to police, 21 union leaders and sanitation workers were detained on Monday for allegedly assaulting employees of Ecogreen Energy—the concessionaire MCG hired for waste management—to prevent them from collecting trash from various localities and marketplaces. They said the workers threatened employees of Ecogreen Energy and damaged garbage collection vehicles, punctured earthmovers, and damaged other vehicles.

Details Police deployed to ensure garbage removal by alternative means

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 police officers were deployed throughout the area following the MCG's request for their assistance and protection in order to remove waste from all over the city. Authorities claimed that the concessionaire's employees who had been asked to clean the city in place of the striking MCG employees were being harassed so police assisted with street and market cleaning on Tuesday.

Demand What does MCG workers demand?

Ram Singh, president of the sanitation workers' union Nagar Nigam Safai Karamchari Sangh, told HT that their main demands are for the government to do away with the contractual system, implement equal pay, and bring back the previous pension program, among other things. "Despite our repeated pleas, the government has turned a deaf ear, leaving us no choice but to protest," he said.