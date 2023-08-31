Meet Jaya Sinha, Railway Board's first woman chairperson and CEO

She is an alumnus of Allahabad University and belongs to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Management Service

The Centre on Thursday announced the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman CEO and chairperson of the Railway Board. Sinha, who has served in the Indian Railways for over 35 years, will succeed Anil Kumar Lahoti on September 1. Her appointment will last until her superannuation on December 31, 2024. This milestone marks a significant step for women in leadership positions within India's transportation sector.

Sinha's distinguished career and background

Sinha is currently a member of the Railway Board, overseeing operations and business development. She is an alumnus of Allahabad University and belongs to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service, now known as the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). Sinha joined Indian Railways in 1988 and has worked in various capacities across Northern Railway, South-East Railway, and Eastern Railway. She also served as a Railway Advisor at the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for four years.

Notable achievements and contributions

Throughout her career, Sinha has been involved in several notable projects. As Divisional Railway Manager for Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division, she oversaw the inauguration of the Maitree Express, which connects Kolkata to Dhaka. Sinha also played a central role in explaining the complex signaling system to the media and public following the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha that claimed nearly 300 lives. The accident happened in June this year.

A new era for Indian Railways leadership

Sinha's appointment as CEO and chairperson of the Railway Board is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian Railways. Her leadership will be instrumental in furthering the progress of India's transportation sector and promoting gender diversity in top management positions.

