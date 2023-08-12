BJP leader kills self after intimate photo-leak with senior leader

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 12, 2023 | 03:04 pm 2 min read

Top woman BJP leader allegedly dies by suicide in Assam

In a shocking incident in Assam, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Indrani Tahbildar was reportedly found dead at her residence in Guwahati on Friday. According to reports, the 48-year-old Assam BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly died by suicide after intimate photos of her with a senior leader of the BJP went viral on social media.

Police probe into Tahbildar's death underway

As per the news outlet Free Press Journal, the law enforcement authorities have filed a case of "unnatural death" and launched a thorough probe to uncover the circumstances that led to Tahbildar's alleged suicide. Furthermore, the police are also working to identify and locate the individuals who have leaked intimate photographs of the two BJP leaders.

Tahbildar's body sent for postmortem examination

With a probe into the matter already underway, local authorities have reportedly also initiated a search to identify the BJP leader with Tahbildar in the photos. Moreover, the late BJP leader's mortal remains have also been sent for a postmortem examination at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Guwahati DCP provides update

Speaking to the news agency IANS, Central Guwahati Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Dipak Choudhury stated, "The police are investigating the incident. It was considered an unnatural death, and a probe has been launched." "However, until now, we have not received any such complaints regarding the leaking of intimate pictures of the deceased with another person," Choudhury added.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

