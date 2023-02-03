India

Assam: Over 1,800 arrested under Child Marriage Act

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 03, 2023, 02:38 pm 3 min read

As per reports, the Assam police have filed 4,004 child marriage cases in less than a fortnight

In what can be described as a significant crackdown against child marriage cases in Assam by the state government, the police arrested more than 1,800 offenders on Friday. As per reports, the police have filed 4,004 child marriage cases in less than a fortnight. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also called for "zero tolerance" against cases of child marriages in Assam.

Why does this story matter?

Child marriage has been a major problem in India for years now. According to a National Family Health Survey report, Assam has a high maternal and infant mortality rate. The report also revealed that child marriage is the primary cause of the state's high maternal and infant mortality rates, as an estimated 31% of marriages registered in Assam are in the prohibited age.

Over 1,800 people have been arrested in Assam: Sarma

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sarma wrote that the Assam Police had been instructed to have zero tolerance against the heinous and unpardonable crime against women. He also informed that arrests are underway in the state against those violating the Child Marriage Act. "State-wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act," the Assam CM further wrote.

State-wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. 1800 + have been arrested so far. I have asked @assampolice to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2023

Individuals found guilty will be charged under POSCO Act!

As per the news agency PTI, individuals who are married to girls under the age of 14 will be charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the police. Furthermore, cases under the 2006 Prohibition of Child Marriage Act will also be filed against people who are married to girls between the age group of 14-18 years.

Sarma's meeting with Director General of Police

All of these marriages will be declared unlawful, and in case the boy is also under the age of 14 years, he will be sent to a reform house as minors can't be tried in court. On Thursday, the Assam CM held a virtual session with the Director General of Police, G P Singh, and the superintendents of police on the state-wide police action.

20% Indian women in 20-24 age group married before 18

As per statistics shared as part of the "Social Progress Index" for states and districts, over 20% of women aged between 20-24 got married across 313 districts before turning 18, which is the legal age for marriage in India. Over 50% of women were married in 15 districts by age 18 in the age group of 20-24 years, reported Times of India.