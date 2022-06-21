India

Northeast floods deepen into major crisis; orange alert in Mumbai

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 21, 2022

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the state recorded 11 deaths on Monday in eight of the 32 flood-affected districts.

The flood and landslide situation in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh has worsened into a major crisis with more deaths and devastation being reported on Monday. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the state recorded 11 deaths on Monday in eight of the 32 flood-affected districts. The total fatalities in the northeastern region have now reached 131.

Details Two police personnel among the deceased

In Assam, two police personnel posted in the Nagaon district, who drowned while trying to help the people stranded in floods, were among the deceased. Meanwhile, seven people—including two children—were reported missing in five other districts. Notably, over 47 lakh people have so far been affected by floods across Assam. A total of 2,31,819 flood-affected people are currently living in 1,425 relief camps.

Flood Floodwaters have also reached national parks

A bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) said that Assam's Beki, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, and Brahmaputra rivers were flowing above the danger level at several places. The floodwaters have even reached national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state by Monday morning. Notably, 18% of the total area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) was submerged.

CM Assam CM chaired review meeting on Monday

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday chaired a review meeting with deputy commissioners of all districts and issued directions to provide immediate relief to people affected by floods instead of waiting for official protocols and sanctions. "The district officials should ensure that relief measures including food and drinking water are provided immediately to those affected...instead of focusing on head counts and assessment," he said.

Information 'IAF will carry 1,00,000 liters of petrol, diesel to Silchar'

Sarma also said that the Indian Air Force will carry 1,00,000 liters of petrol and diesel to Silchar in Barak Valley where road transportation had been affected due to the heavy rains and landslides.

Mumbai IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai

Separately, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an "orange alert" to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till Tuesday. It also issued a heavy rain warning on Monday and Tuesday for Maharashtra's coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Notably, the IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert), and red (warning).

Meghalaya No death reported in Meghalaya on Monday

In Meghalaya, no death has been reported on Monday. However, landslides were reported in a few places in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills. So far, 40 lives have been lost in Meghalaya till date from April 1 and 6,33,924 people from 918 villages have so far been affected. Meanwhile, a tunnel on National Highway 6 has been blocked due to landslide debris.

Information Meghalaya seeks financial assistance from Centre

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the state government has written to the Union Home Affairs Ministry, seeking financial aid of Rs. 300 crore from the central government to meet the losses caused by the floods and landslides.

Arunachal, Manipur Death toll in Arunachal reached 9; villages submerged in Manipur

In Arunachal Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a landslide Sunday, taking the state's total deaths because of rainfall-related landslide incidents to nine (since April). On Sunday, three hotel employees were also reported missing due to a landslide in West Kameng. Separately, several villages in Manipur's Jiribam and Pherzawl districts were also submerged due to a rise in the Barak river's water levels.

Tripura, Mizoram Tripura and Mizoram are also witnessing devastation

In Tripura, an official said, one person was injured and over 100 houses in various parts of the state were destroyed because of floods on Monday. Currently, 602 flood-affected families are residing in 24 relief camps in the state. In Mizoram, the state government has instructed schools to remain closed until Tuesday owing to heavy rains.

Centre Centre promised to provide assistance to the region

Notably, the central government has promised to provide assistance to the affected northeastern region of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said an interministerial central team will be visiting the flood-affected places of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the devastation. Shah also spoke to chief ministers Sarma and Sangma and said the Centre will firmly stand with the people of the region.