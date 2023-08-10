BJP will secure 'grand victory' in 2024 general elections: Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 10, 2023 | 06:53 pm 3 min read

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the central government. While attacking the opposition during his address, PM Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the saffron brigade would secure a "grand" and record victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Why does this story matter?

The prime minister's remarks came during the third day of the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament. The opposition alleged that it found it "necessary" to bring the motion to break PM Modi's "maun vrat" (vow of silence) on Manipur. The ethnic clash between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis—which began on May 3—has claimed over 180 lives and displaced thousands.

Opposition's no-confidence has always been lucky for Centre: Modi

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "In a way, the opposition's no-confidence has always been lucky for us." "Today, I can see that you (the opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," the prime minister added.

Video of PM Modi's address in Parliament

PM Modi attacks Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Furthermore, he took a dig at the Congress and its party leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying, "A few things in this no-confidence motion are so strange that they were never heard or seen before, not even imagined." "The name of the Leader of the largest Opposition party was not among the speakers. This time, what has become of Adhir ji (Chowdhury)?" he asked.

PM recalls opposition's no-confidence motion in 2018

Recalling the opposition parties' no-confidence motion ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said, "God is very kind and speaks through some medium." "I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections," he added.

'Indian economy will be third largest in 5 years'

The BJP supremo also pledged to make the Indian economy the third biggest in the coming five years. "When we say that we will make our economy the third largest economy in the next five years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions as to how we will do it, but I had to teach them that as well," PM Modi stated.

You can catch PM Modi's remarks on Indian economy here

Here's what FM Sitharaman said on India's economy

Earlier in the afternoon, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also revealed that India's economy is doing well in spite of the global meltdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. "In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating," Sitharaman said in Parliament.

