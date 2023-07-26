Congress, KCR's BRS file no-confidence motion against government

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 26, 2023 | 11:22 am 2 min read

Congress, KCR's BRS file no-confidence motion against Modi government

To force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the situation in strife-torn Manipur, the Congress and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) Bharat Rashtra Samithi filed a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Opposition leaders said they are well aware that the motion will fail as the government enjoys support from 332 members.

Why does this story matter?

The no-confidence motion comes amid an impasse in Parliament's Monsoon Session over the Manipur issue. The opposition has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of evading discussion on Manipur, which has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for nearly three months. The move comes as a surprise as the BRS isn't a part of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).s

Huge service to nation: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi

The no-confidence motion was first moved by Congress's Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, followed by BRS MP Nageswara Rao. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the people are wondering why PM Modi is not coming to Parliament. She added that forcing PM Modi to appear in Parliament by a no-confidence motion would be "a huge service to the nation."

People taught them lesson last time: BJP's Pralhad Joshi

In response to the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the people have confidence in PM Modi and the BJP. He added, "They brought a No Confidence Motion in...last term as well. People of this country taught them a lesson." The opposition also moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP government in 2018. It was supported by 135 members and rejected by 330.

