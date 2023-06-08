Politics

How opposition plans to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls

How opposition plans to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 08, 2023, 07:41 pm 3 min read

Opposition plans to use one-on-one plan to fight BJP in Lok Sabha elections

Opposition parties that are on the same page are reportedly preparing to hold their first meeting in Bihar's Patna in June and are working on some critical issues through back-channel communications to jointly battle the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Of the 543 seats, at least 450 will have to be fought one-on-one, according to the Times of India.

Why does this story matter?

With next year's Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, opposition parties have been actively working, hoping for a change in leadership at the Centre.

It is worth noting that the saffron brigade recently faced a big electoral defeat in Karnataka after the Congress dethroned the ruling BJP to form its own government after 10 years in the southern state.

All you need to know about opposition's 'one-on-one' formula

Implementing the "one-on-one" formula would mean regional parties that are powerful in their respective fields would take on the saffron brigade by themselves, and the grand old party would be taking on the BJP in states where it is the leading contender against them. As per reports, the reason behind adopting this strategy is to ensure that anti-BJP votes don't split in those seats.

Nitish Kumar leading opoosition's work against BJP

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, mandated as the convenor of the Opposition, has been preparing for the meeting in Patna, a venue reportedly suggested by Kumar's West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. Notably, the Bihar CM has also conferred with a number of opposition party leaders and CMs who are likely to attend the meeting.

Here's who pitched 'one-on-one' formula

To note, the one-on-one formula was first proposed by the Bengal CM after the Assembly poll victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021. However, this might be complicated for states where two opposition parties are the main rivals, but it must be considered in some way, according to sources with direct knowledge of the developments.

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Patna conclave

The Congress has been attempting to ensure the unity of opposition parties, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi expected to attend the Patna meeting. Gandhi also alluded to back-channel communications during his current visit to the United States (US), when he disclosed that opposition unification efforts against the BJP are proceeding "nicely."

Details on opposition party meeting in Patna

The highly-anticipated meeting of opposition parties to chalk out a plan for a unified campaign against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year will take place on Monday. "He (Kumar) said in the meeting that opposition unity meeting of all like-minded parties will be held in June, tentatively around June 12," Hindustan Times quoted a Janata Dal (United) functionary as saying.