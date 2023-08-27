10-year-old boy's dead body found at Assam BJP MP's residence

10-year-old boy's body found in Assam BJP MP's home, suicide suspected

A 10-year-old boy's dead body was reportedly found hanging at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Rajdeep Roy on Saturday evening in Silchar, Assam. According to Hindustan Times, the boy was identified as Rajdeep Roy (a namesake of the BJP leader), a Class 5 student living at the MP's residence with his elder sister and mother for several years.

Was informed about 'emergency' at home: BJP MP

As per India Today NE, the BJP leader said he rushed home after he was informed about an "emergency" at his residence. "I came to know that the young boy had allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself," he said. "We immediately informed the police and they took the boy's body for medical examination. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased," Roy added.

Boy found with cloth wrapped around neck: Police

Speaking to PTI, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subrata Sen revealed that the dead body of the boy was found with a cloth around his neck. The ASP further added that the family of the boy was originally from Dholai, and his mother has been working as a domestic help at the BJP leader's house for more than two years.

Possible reason behind boy's alleged suicide

Based on preliminary investigation, the police suspect suicide as the cause of the boy's death, with family members alleging he was upset with his mother after she refused to buy him a mobile phone. However, the BJP MP has raised doubts regarding the cause of his death and requested that top police officials in the district conduct a thorough probe.

Body sent for post-mortem, further probe underway

Reportedly, the 10-year-old boy's body was later sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination. The police examined everything thoroughly at the BJP leader's residence as well. "Everyone was cooperating with us, and further investigation is going on," news outlet Hindustan Times quoted a police official as saying.

