How Delhi services bill will change governance

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 08, 2023 | 05:03 pm 3 min read

The Delhi services bill is on its way to the President to be turned into law

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is on its way to President Droupadi Murmu to be turned into law after being approved by both Houses of Parliament. In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill with 131 MPs voting in its favor and 102 MPs against it on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week. The AAP has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "backstabbing" the people of Delhi by usurping the Delhi government's power to control its bureaucracy in an unconstitutional manner. The BJP has dismissed the allegations, saying that Delhi is a union territory and the Parliament has the right to frame its laws.

SC ruled in Delhi government's favor

Ever since coming to power, the AAP has been engaged in a tug-of-war with the lieutenant governor (L-G), appointed by the Centre, regarding the Delhi government's power-sharing arrangement. The AAP moved the Supreme Court in May. After an eight-year-long legal battle, the court restated the Delhi government's authority over administrative services. Following the defeat, the Centre introduced an ordinance to allegedly bypass the verdict.

What SC verdict said

The SC ruled, "Legislative and executive power over services such as IAS or joint cadre services, which are relevant for...implementation for the policies and the vision of NCTD (National Capital Territory of Delhi) in terms of day to day administration of the region, shall lie with the NCTD." It, however, stated that public order, police, and land were beyond the Delhi legislature's purview.

What's in bill

The bill—replacing the ordinance—empowers the Centre to establish the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) to control transfers/suspensions of officials. The chief minister will be the body's chairperson, the principal home secretary a member secretary, and the chief secretary a member. However, the final arbiter will be the L-G, who, along with the chief secretary and principal secretary, is appointed by the Centre.

How bill changes existing arrangement

The bill states the NCCSA won't be required to submit an annual report to Parliament and the Delhi Assembly. It also grants the L-G the power to appoint authorities, boards, commissions, statutory bodies, or office bearers concerning Delhi, which earlier rested only with the president.

Bill reduces Delhi government to municipality: Chidambaram

Commenting on the bill, Congress leader P Chidambaram said it would "reduce the Delhi government to a municipality," while the Centre claimed it would ensure corruption-free governance. The bill skews the power balance by giving the L-G greater authority over the bureaucracy while limiting the powers of the Delhi government. It could also intensify the ongoing tussle between the L-G and the Delhi government.

