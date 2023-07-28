Shift trials in violence cases outside Manipur: Government to SC

July 28, 2023

The Centre told the SC that seven cases linked to the violence in Manipur have been transferred to the CBI

The Centre told the Supreme Court that seven cases linked to the ethnic violence in Manipur, including the May 4 incident of a mob parading two Kuki women naked, have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the government requested the SC to shift the trials in these cases out of the state.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been engulfed by ethnic violence for nearly three months, which has resulted in at least 147 deaths and more than 70,000 people being displaced. A video of the May 4 incident sparked outrage, prompting the government to act after two months of its occurrence. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has drawn criticism for failing to stop the violence.

Trails outside Manipur for the sake of impartiality: Shah

Shah said, "Six cases have already been sent to the CBI and the seventh is on its way. We want, for the sake of impartiality, trials in these cases to be held outside the state of Manipur." He added that three other cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country's primary counter-terrorism task force.

May 4 video leak prima facie conspiracy: Shah

Shah said the person who recorded the video of the May 4 incident has been arrested and the mobile phone used for recording has been seized. He said neither the Army nor the police were present during the incident. He said prima facie the video was leaked on the eve of Parliament's Monsoon Session as part of a conspiracy to embarrass the government.

72% government employees, 82% students back: Shah

He claimed the law and order situation in the state was largely under control. He further said 72% government employees have returned to work and 82% students are back in school, adding that the Union and state civil services exams were conducted in Manipur recently. The security forces have formed a buffer zone between the warring Kuki and Meitei communities with a unified command.

Will move SC over ST status to Meiteis: Shah

Shah said the government will move the SC over Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Meiteis, adding that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) won't be brought to new areas in Manipur. The Meitei community, forming Manipur's majority, has been demanding ST status to settle in the state's hill areas alleging illegal cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Manmohan Singh walked out when asked about Manipur: Shah

Shah said, "Through the violent 1990s in Manipur under the Congress regime, only minister of state for home Rajesh Pilot replied to Parliament, and he spent a mere three-and-a-half hours in the state." He added, "When once, in 2011, an MP asked for the government to debate on Manipur clashes, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walked out of the House."

Congress took 14 days to send forces to Manipur: Shah

Shah said the government is only answerable to the people and not to the Congress, which took 14 days to send security forces to Manipur to stop violence in 1993. Notably, the opposition bloc led by the Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the government demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue.

