Indian Navy's teen sailor allegedly commits suicide onboard INS Vikrant

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 27, 2023 | 06:40 pm 1 min read

The sailor joined the navy in 2021 (Representational image)

A 19-year-old Indian Navy sailor allegedly died by suicide onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday. "Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered," an Indian Navy official said, according to PTI. The sailor was a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur and joined the service in 2021.

Sailor was allegedly found hanging

According to India.com, the navy officials said that the boy was found hanging in one of the warship's compartments. Reportedly, the sailor was not an Agniveer but from a regular cadre. A case has been registered in the matter by the local police. Further investigation is underway.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).

