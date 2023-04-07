India

Bihar: Third gender denoted as 'caste' in caste-based headcount survey

Bihar: Third gender denoted as 'caste' in caste-based headcount survey

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Apr 07, 2023, 07:26 pm 3 min read

Third gender denoted as a caste in Bihar's caste-based headcount survey

The government of Bihar's widely publicized ongoing exercise of headcounting social groups in the state has sparked yet another controversy following the enumeration of members of the "third gender" as a separate caste. This move has sparked a nationwide outrage, with many pointing out that someone's gender identity cannot be considered a caste.

Why does this story matter?

Castes in Bihar can now be identified using numerical codes, and each caste has been assigned a numerical code for use during the month-long second phase of caste-based headcount between April 15 and May 15.

The state cabinet made the move of a caste census in June 2022, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census.

Codes for 'third gender' Brahmins, Rajput, Bhumihar listed

The sub-categories of Brahmin castes, such as Maithil and Kanyakubja, have been merged into a single social entity, the Brahmins, with the caste code 126. Similarly, the Rajput caste code is 169, Bhumihar (142), Kayastha (21) and "third gender" is 22. So far, 215 caste codes have been assigned, and the "third gender" has also been designated as a caste with its caste code.

How can 'transgender' be considered as caste? asks NGO

Speaking about the Bihar government's move to consider the "third gender" as a separate caste, Bihar-based NGO Dostanasafar's founder-secretary Reshma Prasad told PTI, "How can gender identity of a human being, become his/her caste?" "Can 'male' or 'female' be considered as caste...similarly, how can 'transgender' be considered as caste? People belonging to transgender community can be of any caste," added Prasad.

Prasad to write to Bihar CM regarding matter

The move is against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, which prohibit discrimination against transgender people, Prasad stated. "I will definitely write to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard and seek his immediate intervention into the matter," she said. "It's a sheer injustice with people belonging to transgender community," added Prasad.

Person's gender identity can't be considered as caste: Institute professor

Assistant Professor Vidyarthi Vikas of A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies (Patna) also expressed the same concern, stating that a person's gender identity cannot be considered a caste. "It must be rectified immediately," he said. "There should be a separate column for transgender in gender categories. Freedom should be given to them if they want to disclose their caste identities," added Vikas.

Bihar's social welfare minister reacts to 'third gender' caste controversy

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni also reacted to this development by saying that if transpeople have issues regarding the caste-based headcount, they need to approach the department concerned and speak with senior administrators. "The grand alliance government in Bihar has already taken several welfare measures for improving the socioeconomic condition of the people belonging to transgender community," added Sahni.

Details on Bihar's caste-based headcount survey

The Bihar CM has maintained that the caste-based headcount would benefit all divisions of society. The enumeration move, which began on January 7, is set to be completed by May this year. The state government will also spend Rs. 500 crore from its contingency fund to complete the exercise, with the General Administration department being the nodal authority for the statewide survey.