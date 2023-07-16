Centre slashes tomato prices to Rs. 80/kg in select cities

Business

Centre slashes tomato prices to Rs. 80/kg in select cities

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 16, 2023 | 04:24 pm 1 min read

The average price of tomatoes in India stood at nearly Rs. 117/kg on Saturday

The central government on Sunday announced a cut in the prices of tomatoes from Rs. 90/kg to Rs. 80/kg retailed through two cooperatives—the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). The subsidized rates have come into immediate effect in the retail markets of Delhi and other select locations across the country.

'Good news,' says NAFED on Twitter

Reduced prices to be expanded to more cities

In the official statement, the Centre said the decision to reduce the prices was taken after re-assessing the situation across over 500 points in the country. On Sunday, the tomatoes started selling at reduced prices in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Arrah. The discounted prices will be expanded to more cities from Monday, the statement added.

Tomato prices reached Rs. 250/kg yesterday

On Saturday, the price of tomatoes touched Rs. 250/kg in major cities due to monsoon rains and the lean season. Meanwhile, the average price of the product stood at around Rs. 117/kg, India Today reported, citing government data. Providing a little relief, the government had earlier been selling tomatoes at Rs. 90/kg in some cities like Delhi NCR, Lucknow, and Patna.

Share this timeline