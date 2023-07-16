Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 16, 2023 | 12:15 pm 3 min read

Solana is currently trading at $27.41, which is down 1.67%

Bitcoin has dropped down by 0.32% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $30,218.48. It is 0.30% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.33% from yesterday and is trading at $1,927. From last week, it is up by 3.02%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $587.33 billion and $231.84 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $248.99, which is 0.03% lower than yesterday and 5.59% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.77 today, falling 1.13% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 51.64% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.47%) and $0.077 (up 3.22%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 20.82% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $27.41 (down 1.67%), $5.38 (down 0.66%), $0.47 (down 3.93%), and $0.77 (down 1.57%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 20.82% while Polka Dot has gained 4.32%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.36% of its value whereas Polygon is 13.23% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Compound, 1inch Network, Synthetix, Maker, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $78.33 (up 19.17%), $0.33 (up 11.56%), $2.85 (up 9.09%), $914.34 (up 6.75%), and $0.000099 (up 6.21%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Stellar, Frax Share, Fantom, and Cardano. They are trading at $2.27 (down 5.95%), $0.11 (down 5.29%), $6.35 (down 3.68%), $0.22 (down 3.21%), and $0.33 (down 2.49%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.65 (up 0.82%), $30,212.03 (down 0.37%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.83 (down 0.68%), and $5.76 (down 1.12%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.13 (down 1.40%), $0.66 (down 0.17%), $0.44 (up 0.68%), $0.88 (down 0.93%), and $0.77 (up 0.61%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.21 trillion, a 0.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.44 billion, which marks a 51.49% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.27 trillion.

