Weather update: IMD forecast more rain in next 5 days

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 17, 2023 | 11:52 am 3 min read

No respite as IMD predicts more rain in next 5 days

Almost half of India is set to experience heavy rainfall in the next five days, with states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha forecast to receive substantial downpours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest weather forecast bulletin, heavy rainfall is also likely over central and adjoining Eastern India over the coming five days.

Why does this story matter?

This new forecast from the weather department comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Northern Punjab have been witnessing unprecedented rains over the past couple of weeks. The heavy rainfall caused massive damage to highways, bridges, and other infrastructure last week in Himachal Pradesh, while several parts of the national capital continue to battle flood-like situations.

Heavy rainfall in Northwest India for next two days

The IMD has also forecast that rainfall will increase over the west coast while heavy downpours will continue over several parts of Northwest India for at least two more days. On Sunday, the country's weather department issued an "orange alert" for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for Sunday and Monday and a "red alert" in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri districts.

Monsoon to enter new active phase: Report

According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, a low-pressure area has developed over Northern Odisha and bordering Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, which is set to develop a cyclonic circulation around Tuesday. As a result of this low pressure, substantial and widespread downpours are likely over central and adjoining eastern parts of the country in the coming five days.

Western disturbance will continue to bring heavy rains: IMD official

"For the next one week, we can expect active monsoon over central India. A low-pressure area has developed, while another cyclonic circulation will develop around Tuesday," IMD Director General M Mohapatra stated. While alerting that the western disturbance will continue, he added, "These will lead to good rainfall and may cover the rain deficiency over the central and peninsular region."

Delhi floods: Slight increase in Yamuna water level again

Meanwhile, a slight increase was reported in the Yamuna River water levels again on Monday morning in Delhi. According to the news agency ANI, the water level of the river was recorded at 205.58 meters at around 9:00am. This was a marginal increase from the 205.50 meters reported at 8:00am earlier on Monday.

Visuals of Yamuna from Monday morning

Heavy rains trigger several crises: Know more

While the government agencies in Delhi continue working to clear waterlogged areas and make roads motorable again, the receding waters have reportedly left mounds of stench, silt, and the possibility of infection. The lack of food and drinking water has also emerged as a major new issue for those returning to their homes from shelterhomes or safe shelters.

Areal view of flood-hit Delhi

