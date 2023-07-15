Delhi floods: Thousands left homeless, grappling with uncertain future

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 15, 2023 | 12:05 pm 3 min read

Following the recent floods that wrecked devastation in several parts of the national capital, Delhi, a grim reality has surfaced. The lives of thousands of people living near the Yamuna River have been devastated—facing homelessness, food scarcity, and an uncertain future. While the government has made arrangements for food, drinking water, and tents in certain areas, many people are still in need of assistance.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, between last Saturday and Sunday, Delhi received 153mm of rainfall, the highest in 41 years. Following heavy rains in North India and Northwest India over the weekend, water levels in all major rivers in the regions surged substantially. Furthermore, Haryana earlier released nearly one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River, leading the Delhi government to issue a flood warning.

People left homeless, badly struggling for food: Report

Days after the Yamuna River breached the danger mark and flooded nearby areas, many have been left homeless and badly struggling for daily needs, including food, said reports. In areas like Yamuna Nagar and Khadar, most people are homeless as their shanties were washed away in floods. Floodwater also badly damaged houses and deluged streets in Yamuna Bazar and Shastri Park, per The Hindu.

Most houses in Badarpur Khadar Extension flooded

According to The Times of India, most houses were submerged in floodwaters in Badarpur Khadar Extension, an East Delhi neighborhood, with people trying to wade through waist-deep water carrying their belongings. Some residents have reportedly taken refuge on their terraces with household items and livestock. Their struggle started when the Yamuna River water reached alarming levels and left many low-lying areas inundated.

Flood misery for people in Delhi's Batla House

The flood scenario is similar in other low-lying locations, such as Southeast Delhi's Batla House, where several areas were inundated, Hindustan Times reported. In Dhobighat, people living on the Yamuna River's floodplains in the area and its neighborhood reportedly spent days wading through ankle-deep water, fleeing their hutments, and relocating their goods to safer locations and makeshift shelters.

Homeless families line up for water, food in Mayur Vihar

According to The Patriot, Mayur Vihar, one of the worst-affected neighborhoods in Delhi, has seen people displaced, farmlands damaged, and communities suffering significant losses as a result of the flooding. Homeless families were seen lining up for everything, from water to food. The flood also damaged their belongings and other essentials. It reportedly devastated not just people but also animals.

Watch: NGO rescuing stray dogs from Delhi's flood-affected areas

