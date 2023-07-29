20 opposition MPs to visit violence-struck Manipur today

Politics

20 opposition MPs to visit violence-struck Manipur today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 29, 2023 | 10:24 am 3 min read

Delegation of INDIA MPs to visit violence-struck Manipur today

A delegation of 20 MPs from the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will reportedly be on a two-day visit to violence-struck Manipur starting Saturday. According to the news agency ANI, the delegation will take stock of the ground situation and then make recommendations to the central government and the Parliament for a solution to the ongoing violence.

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Centre, despite not having the required majority amid an impasse in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament over the Manipur issue. The opposition has also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, also in power in Manipur, of evading discussion on Manipur and failing to subdue the ongoing ethnic violence for almost three months.

MPs to visit relief camps: Syed Naseer Hussain

While speaking at a press conference, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain announced on Friday that a delegation of the INDIA bloc will be visiting Manipur's violence-hit relief camps in both the hilly and valley areas. The grand old party leader also confirmed that on Sunday, opposition MPs from the INDIA will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 10:00am to discuss matters further.

INDIA stands with people of Manipur: Congress leader

"Tomorrow (Saturday), a delegation of the INDIA alliance will go to the violence-hit relief camps in hilly area and valley areas (in Manipur). We are going with a message that we are standing with them," Hussain said. "The day after tomorrow at 10:00am MPs from the INDIA alliance will also meet the governor," ANI quoted him as saying.

Watch Hussain's press conference here

Know about 20 MPs visiting Manipur

The MPs who will be visiting Manipur include the likes of Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, who played a key role in moving a no-confidence motion against the government. Janata Dal (United) supremo Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Sushmita Dev, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Gupta, among others, are part of the delegation visiting the violence-hit state.

Full list of 20 opposition MPs visiting Manipur

It is peace mission: ET Mohammed Basheer

Speaking about the visit to the northeastern state, veteran Indian Union Muslim League leader ET Mohammed Basheer said the delegation of the opposition MPs will speak to the people of Manipur and urge them to bring normalcy back to the state. "It is a peace mission. We will talk to the people and request them to maintain normalcy," he told the news agency PTI.

You can watch Basheer's statement here

Know about current war-like situation in Manipur

After a May 3 protest against Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands triggered ethnic violence, around 180 people reportedly died in Manipur. Meiteis (about 53% of Manipur's population) claim they face hardships due to large-scale Bangladeshi and Myanmarese illegal immigrants and aren't allowed to settle in the hills. Tribal Nagas and Kukis, constituting nearly 40% of the population, are concerned about their own prospects.

Share this timeline