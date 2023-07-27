'Red diary' will reveal Congress's dark secrets: Modi in Rajasthan

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 27, 2023 | 04:00 pm 2 min read

Modi addressed a public rally in Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the "red diary" case. Addressing a public rally in Sikar, he said, "The red diary will reveal Congress's dark secrets." His remarks came hours after Gehlot alleged that his pre-scheduled three-minute speech slot was removed from Modi's Sikar program, a claim that was refuted by the prime minister's office.

Congress's dark deeds recorded in diary: PM

In his address, Modi also stated that the "red diary" will be a major setback for the Congress in the upcoming elections in Rajasthan. "Lal diary is a fresh project of Congress's jhut ki dukan (shop of lies)," he said, adding, "It is said the party's dark deeds are recorded in the diary." Modi also slammed the Gehlot government for stalling developmental projects.

Watch: Modi speaks about 'red diary'

Dismissed minister waved 'red diary' in assembly

The "red diary" made its appearance in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday when recently dismissed state minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha waved it, stating it contains "explosive information" about Gehlot. Gudha claimed he secured the diary on CM's request during a raid by the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate at Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore's premises.

Congress alleges 'plot hatched by BJP'

The diary allegedly carries details of pay-offs by the Gehlot camp to MLAs in 2020, when former deputy CM Sachin Pilot revolted against him. However, the Congress denied these claims by calling them a "plot hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)." Meanwhile, BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asked, "Why are the [Rajasthan] government and its head so nervous about it [red diary]?"

Gudha switched from BSP to Congress in 2019

A two-time MLA from Udaipurwati, Gudha switched from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to the Congress in 2019 with five other BSP MLAs. During the 2020 rebellion, all of these MLAs stuck with the Gehlot camp. Now, the Congress is reportedly calling Gudha an "opportunist" who contested the election on a BSP ticket but joined the Congress eyeing a ministerial post.

