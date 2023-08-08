Brought no-confidence motion to break Modi's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 08, 2023 | 05:30 pm 3 min read

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday opened the debate on the no-confidence motion against the central government after Rahul Gandhi's name as lead speaker was withdrawn at the last minute. Gogoi, who opened the debate amid sloganeering, said that the opposition was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "maun vrat" (vow of silence) on Manipur.

Centre talks 'one India' but created two Manipurs: Gogoi

Amid the debate in Parliament over the Manipur situation, Gogoi alleged that the Centre talks about "one India" but created two Manipurs. "Manipur demands justice. Martin Luther King Jr had said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. If Manipur is burning, whole of India is burning, if Manipur is divided, the country is divided," he said.

Gogoi alleges PM Modi kept 'maun vrat' on Manipur

"It was our demand that as the leader of the country, PM Modi should come to the House and speak about Manipur. However, he kept a 'maun vrat' that he will neither speak in the Lok Sabha nor in the Rajya Sabha," Gogoi added.

BJP's dig at Congress for replacing RaGa as lead speaker

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a dig at the Congress for replacing Gandhi with Gogoi. He wondered why Gandhi's name as lead speaker was withdrawn. "What happened sir? Why did they change order? We are keen to hear him. What happened in 5 minutes," he said. The Congress had earlier said Gandhi, freshly reinstated in Parliament, would open the debate.

'Has only two jobs': BJP MP's jibe at Sonia

Another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also targeted the Congress, claiming that PM Modi mentioned earlier in a meeting that this is not a vote to express distrust in the government, but to see who in the opposition can be trusted. Taking a swipe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Dubey said, "Sonia...now has only two jobs. 'Set' the son and give presents to the son-in-law."

Gogoi submitted no-confidence motion last month amid impasse over Manipur

Last month, amid the impasse in Parliament over the Manipur issue, Gogoi submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. The decision to bring the motion was taken at a meeting of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on July 25. Gogoi represents Kaliabor constituency in Assam and is an MP from the northeast region.

Who will participate in debate

At least five Union ministers will likely speak during the debate, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, besides ten other BJP MPs. The opposition has been demanding PM Modi's statement in Parliament regarding Manipur, where over 170 people have died, several have been injured, and thousands have been displaced since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

