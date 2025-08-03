What's 'Fibermaxxing', risky health trend of eating too much fiber

Fibermaxxing, a new health trend, is pushing people to consume excessive amounts of fiber in the name of wellness. However, experts warn that this fad can lead to digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) recommends at least 30g of fiber daily for adults. But most Britons fail to meet this target due to the increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), which are low in fiber and micronutrients but high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

Dietary impact UPFs and fiber intake UK adults get over 54% of their daily calories from UPFs, while teenagers consume nearly 66%. As these foods are low in fiber, they replace naturally fiber-rich whole foods on our plates. This shift leads to a decrease in overall fiber intake and other essential nutrients, resulting in a population that doesn't meet its daily fiber target.

Health concerns Risks of too much fiber Fibermaxxing involves replacing other food groups with fiber-dense foods, supplements, or powders. This could negate the benefits of increasing fiber since no robust studies have been done on long-term fiber intakes over 40g a day. Consuming too much fiber too quickly can lead to bloating, cramping, and constipation. It can also interfere with the absorption of essential micronutrients like iron and macronutrients that provide energy for movement, repair, and adaptation.

Dietary advantages Health benefits of recommended daily fiber intake Despite the risks, increasing fiber in your diet has many health benefits. It supports a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements and reducing inflammatory bowel disease. Soluble fiber regulates blood sugar levels by slowing glucose absorption, making it especially helpful for people at risk of Type 2 diabetes. It also lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol, reducing heart disease risk and keeping you full longer for healthy weight management.