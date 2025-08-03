AI disruptions temporary, new jobs will emerge: Karnataka IT minister

Karnataka's IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the disruptions caused by artificial intelligence (AI) will be short-lived. He emphasized that new job opportunities would arise in their place. In an interview with PTI, Kharge said that the state is well ahead of others in tech, backed by strong data and performance vectors.

Skill development Reskilling to counter AI disruptions Kharge said that the state's large-scale reskilling and upskilling initiative, Nipuna Karnataka, is aimed at protecting its talent pool from AI disruptions. He acknowledged that while some job losses may occur due to AI, new jobs will also be created. The minister stressed the need for a massive reskilling and upskilling program to counter these disruptions in the short term.

Program details Nipuna Karnataka program The Nipuna Karnataka program is a ₹300 crore industry-driven initiative with ambitious targets to train talent at scale. In the upcoming financial year, the state government plans to skill people in key areas such as AI, cybersecurity, digital forensics, and other technologies. "We intend to scale over 5,00,000 people in the coming financial year," Kharge said.

International reach Global tech demand and Karnataka's lead Kharge also stressed that the reskilling program isn't just for the local ecosystem but also caters to the global tech demands. He said Karnataka has a comfortable lead over others, with data from IT exports to start-ups and GCCs underscoring its competitive strengths. "We are far ahead of the curve when it comes to our neighbors or neighboring states," he said.

Economic impact The start-up ecosystem Kharge highlighted that around 20,000 start-ups are registered with the state government, and Bengaluru alone has over 45 unicorns out of India's total of 110. He also said that Karnataka contributes 21% to the national bioeconomy and accounts for 65% of defense electronics manufacturing in India. The minister also spoke about the state's dominance in office space demand, real estate leasing, and GCC momentum.