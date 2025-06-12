What's the story

The first fatality in the stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 was recorded at 3:45pm, around 15 minutes before the IPL victory celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Vidhana Soudha, reported The Indian Express.

The grand ceremony honoring the team was held from 4:00pm to 5:00pm in the Vidhana Soudha, which means that RCB and the state government had the option to cancel the event.

Another event took place at the stadium from 5:00 to 6:00pm.