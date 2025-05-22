What's Amrit Bharat—scheme that gave 103 railway stations airport-like makeovers
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
The project, which was launched in 2022, aims to improve more than 1,300 railway stations across India.
The latest redevelopment includes stations across 86 districts in 18 states and union territories at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore.
Redevelopment goals
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Aims and objectives
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to improve railway stations and develop them as "city centers" with modern facilities and sustainable designs.
The project focuses on integrating regional architecture and passenger-centric services.
Detailed plans are made for each station, with work done in phases based on specific needs. This includes improving entry/exit points, waiting halls, toilets, platforms, roofing along with adding lifts and escalators where needed.
State transformation
Karnataka's railway stations undergo major upgrades
In Karnataka, five railway stations have been redeveloped under the scheme. These include Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road and Dharwad.
The upgraded stations feature modern infrastructure and improved passenger amenities.
For instance, Gadag Railway Station was revamped at a cost of ₹23.24 crore and now has Divyangjan-friendly amenities along with lifts and escalators.
Inauguration highlights
PM Modi inaugurates Deshnoke station, flags off new train
PM Modi also inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke railway station in Rajasthan, inspired by the Karni Mata Temple.
Along with this, he flagged off a new weekly train service between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Bikaner station in Rajasthan.
Eighteen railway stations in Gujarat were also among the 103 stations that were virtually inaugurated by PM Modi.
These 18 stations include Sihor, Utaran, Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamjodhpur, Jamvanthali, Kanalus, Karamsad, Kosamba, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula and Samkhyali.
Cultural influence
Scheme's impact on local culture and economy
The project aims to make stations across India cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use.
The scheme also focuses on promoting local culture through initiatives like 'One Station One Product.'
"Some stations will have executive lounges and special areas for business meetings. Local products will be sold at kiosks under the 'One Station One Product' scheme, and efforts will be made to make stations look greener and more attractive," the government said.