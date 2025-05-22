What's the story

India has urged Turkey to ask Pakistan to stop supporting cross-border terrorism.

During a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that "relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns."

As such, India expects "Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harbored for decades."