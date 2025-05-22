'Ask Pakistan to end support to terrorism': India tells Turkey
What's the story
India has urged Turkey to ask Pakistan to stop supporting cross-border terrorism.
During a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that "relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns."
As such, India expects "Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harbored for decades."
Security concerns
Celebi Aviation's security clearance revoked amid tensions
The MEA's remarks come weeks after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Celebi Aviation Pvt Ltd, a Turkish-founded company providing ground services at nine Indian airports.
The decision, the MEA said, was taken in "the interest of national security."
Celebi Aviation has challenged this decision in the Delhi High Court, arguing that it has been operating without any issues for 17 years and calling the revocation arbitrary.
Court proceedings
Celebi Aviation's legal challenge
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi Aviation, argued that the revocation violated principles of natural justice as they weren't given a hearing.
Celebi also asserted that it operates as an Indian company, with all employees being Indian nationals.
"People working with us are Indians... I have more than 10,000 employees in several airports. Without blemish, I have worked to satisfaction," Rohatgi said.
Company profile
Celebi Aviation's role in India's aviation sector
During the last hearing, the Central government opposed the plea, claiming that engaging the company's services would be hazardous.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed that "enemy can make 10 attempts and has to succeed in one."
Founded in Istanbul, Celebi Aviation operates at nine major Indian airports, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.
It handles around 58,000 flights and 5.4 lakh tons of cargo annually.
The company is responsible for ground handling, cargo transport and airside services.