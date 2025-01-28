'Dismiss copyright challenge by book publishers': OpenAI to Delhi HC
What's the story
OpenAI has asked Delhi High Court to throw out a lawsuit by a consortium of book publishers, who claim that its ChatGPT service violates their copyrights.
The publishers allege that ChatGPT provides book summaries and excerpts from unlicensed copies.
However, OpenAI denies the allegations, claiming it only uses publicly accessible data protected by fair use principles.
Implications
Case could shape AI legal framework in India
The lawsuit by the book publishers is part of a legal action initiated in 2024 by ANI. It will be heard in New Delhi today. This case might shape the legal framework for artificial intelligence (AI) in India, OpenAI's second-largest market by user count.
Data dispute
OpenAI defends its data sourcing methods
The Federation of Indian Publishers, which represents many Indian firms and global giants such as Bloomsbury and Penguin Random House, has maintained that ChatGPT generates book summaries and excerpts from unlicensed online copies, harming their business.
Addressing these allegations, OpenAI said in a January 26 non-public court filing that the information was sourced from platforms such as Wikipedia and abstracts, tables, and summaries of content made publicly available on the websites of the publishers in question.
Jurisdiction
OpenAI challenges jurisdiction of Indian courts
Meanwhile, in its response to the ANI case, OpenAI argued that Indian courts do not have jurisdiction over it as its servers are present overseas.
The case comes as part of a global trend where authors, news organizations, and musicians are accusing tech firms of using their copyrighted work to train AI services without permission or license.