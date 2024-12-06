Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI is launching a ChatGPT Pro plan for $200/month, offering an exclusive version of its more powerful o1 model, known for faster and more accurate responses.

The Pro plan, ten times the cost of the current Plus tier, promises enhanced features and superior performance in tasks like coding and math.

OpenAI is charging $200/month for a ChatGPT Pro plan

By Akash Pandey Dec 06, 2024

What's the story OpenAI has introduced a new, pricier subscription plan for ChatGPT, called "ChatGPT Pro." Priced at $200/month, this plan includes all the perks of ChatGPT Plus, along with some additional goodies. The company is also bringing the full version of its o1 model, which was released as a limited preview (o1-preview) in September. The latest tier provides unlimited access to the full version of o1 "reasoning" model, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice mode.

ChatGPT Pro also comes with an exclusive version of o1 (o1 pro mode) which "uses more compute for the best answers to the hardest questions," according to the page. Users upgrading from ChatGPT Plus to Pro will receive a prorated credit for their remaining subscription period. However, the current Plus tier will remain at $20/month providing early access to new features and all the company's models except the more powerful o1 pro mode.

Compared to the o1-preview, the o1 model is touted as faster, more powerful, and more accurate. It excels in coding and math tasks and can provide "reasoning" responses to images. The new model has been trained for conciseness, promising quicker response times than the previous version. Future enhancements for ChatGPT Pro are also planned by OpenAI that will include "powerful, compute-intensive productivity features."