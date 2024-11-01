Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI has upgraded its ChatGPT with a new search feature that can process real-time web information, offering more comprehensive and contextually relevant answers.

The feature, which includes links to original sources, will initially be available to ChatGPT Plus and Teams subscribers, with free users gaining access in the coming months.

To enhance accuracy, ChatGPT shares dissociated search queries and users' IP addresses with third-party search providers like Bing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ChatGPT can now access and process real-time web information

OpenAI challenges Google with ChatGPT search feature: How to use

By Mudit Dube 09:31 am Nov 01, 202409:31 am

What's the story OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab, has launched a new feature for its ChatGPT chatbot - search functionality. This feature directly challenges Google's dominance in the search engine market by integrating AI capabilities with a conversational interface. "The search model is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, post-trained using novel synthetic data generation techniques, including distilling outputs from OpenAI o1-preview," said OpenAI.

Real-time results

ChatGPT can now access and process real-time web information

OpenAI has elevated ChatGPT's capabilities by integrating the new search feature. This enhancement empowers the AI to access and process real-time web information, significantly expanding its knowledge base. By seamlessly blending advanced natural language processing with web search, ChatGPT can now provide more comprehensive, up-to-date, and contextually relevant answers to user queries. This innovative approach surpasses traditional search engines by offering a more interactive and informative user experience.

User experience

User-friendly search feature in ChatGPT

The revamped search capability in ChatGPT has been made pretty intuitive. It activates automatically depending on the user's search query but can also be initiated manually by clicking on a new web search icon. It appears right next to the attachment icon for quick access. The search functionality now also features links to original sources like news articles and blog posts, giving users a complete list of citations behind every answer.

Twitter Post

This time it's...really good: Altman hypes up ChatGPT's search feature

Visual enhancement

OpenAI enhances visual design for diverse topics

OpenAI is also enhancing the user experience by adding new visual designs for a range of topics, including weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps. For example, a search about New York's weather will show an interactive visual layout depicting weather conditions for each day of the week. This improvement will make information more accessible and engaging for users.

Rollout strategy

OpenAI's rollout plan for ChatGPT search feature

The new search feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Teams subscribers at first. Enterprise and education customers are likely to get access in the coming weeks. Free ChatGPT users will have to wait a few more months to use this feature, which will be available across the ChatGPT website as well as its mobile and desktop apps.

Data sharing

ChatGPT shares data with 3rd-party search providers

To deliver relevant responses, ChatGPT shares "dissociated search queries" with third-party search providers such as Bing. It also shares users' IP addresses with these providers to improve the accuracy of search results. This collaboration is aimed at ensuring that users get the most relevant and accurate information based on their search queries.

Expansion plans

OpenAI's future plans for ChatGPT search feature

OpenAI has some pretty ambitious plans for the future of its search feature. The company plans to expand this capability to its Advanced Voice mode and even to those who are not logged in. OpenAI also plans to refine the search function in areas like shopping and travel by leveraging its o-1 reasoning models. These developments show a commitment to continuous improvement and user accessibility.