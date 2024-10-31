All new features coming in Samsung One UI 7 update
Samsung is all set to revamp its One UI skin with the upcoming One UI 7 update. The Android 15-based software upgrade was briefly showcased at the company's annual developer conference. It is expected to be available for eligible smartphone and tablet models in early 2025. The update promises several enhancements including new parental controls, AI-powered features, and an upgrade to an existing health-related feature, according to Android Headlines.
Redesigned icons, smart notification management
The One UI 7 update will bring a refreshed icon set for Samsung's built-in apps such as dialer, messages, calculator, gallary, and clock apps. The change would make it easier for users to identify these apps. Further, the way notifications appear on the lock screen will be improved with a new 'smart notification management' system that provides quick access to notifications, according to the report.
Enhanced parental controls and location tracking
The upcoming update will also improve the capability of its parental controls feature. This will let parents allow or block certain apps or websites on their child's smartphone. Samsung also plans to add a native location tracking feature similar to Apple's Find My app. The Energy Score feature, currently limited to the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra models, is also likely to get an upgrade with this update.
One UI 7 to introduce new AI features
The One UI 7 update will also bring a host of new AI features. The first one is Homework Help, a tool that can solve math and physics problems. It was first demonstrated by Google in May and will now be expanded to Samsung Galaxy handsets. Plus, you'll be able to "restyle" your portraits using AI and apply new "AI-generated artistic effects."
Sketch to image and AI zoom features
The Sketch to Image feature, which was first introduced on Samsung's latest foldable smartphones with the One UI 6.1.1 update, will be available on more devices with the upcoming update. Samsung's AI Zoom feature will also reportedly use the Pro Visual Engine for clearer images taken at higher zoom levels (up to 100x) on compatible smartphones. These upgrades will make for a more versatile and advanced user experience.