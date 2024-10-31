Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung's One UI 7 update is set to introduce a range of new features, including a refreshed icon set for built-in apps, improved notification management, and enhanced parental controls.

All new features coming in Samsung One UI 7 update

By Akash Pandey 07:15 pm Oct 31, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Samsung is all set to revamp its One UI skin with the upcoming One UI 7 update. The Android 15-based software upgrade was briefly showcased at the company's annual developer conference. It is expected to be available for eligible smartphone and tablet models in early 2025. The update promises several enhancements including new parental controls, AI-powered features, and an upgrade to an existing health-related feature, according to Android Headlines.

Interface improvements

Redesigned icons, smart notification management

The One UI 7 update will bring a refreshed icon set for Samsung's built-in apps such as dialer, messages, calculator, gallary, and clock apps. The change would make it easier for users to identify these apps. Further, the way notifications appear on the lock screen will be improved with a new 'smart notification management' system that provides quick access to notifications, according to the report.

Upgrade privacy

Enhanced parental controls and location tracking

The upcoming update will also improve the capability of its parental controls feature. This will let parents allow or block certain apps or websites on their child's smartphone. Samsung also plans to add a native location tracking feature similar to Apple's Find My app. The Energy Score feature, currently limited to the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra models, is also likely to get an upgrade with this update.

AI advancements

One UI 7 to introduce new AI features

The One UI 7 update will also bring a host of new AI features. The first one is Homework Help, a tool that can solve math and physics problems. It was first demonstrated by Google in May and will now be expanded to Samsung Galaxy handsets. Plus, you'll be able to "restyle" your portraits using AI and apply new "AI-generated artistic effects."

Feature expansion

Sketch to image and AI zoom features

The Sketch to Image feature, which was first introduced on Samsung's latest foldable smartphones with the One UI 6.1.1 update, will be available on more devices with the upcoming update. Samsung's AI Zoom feature will also reportedly use the Pro Visual Engine for clearer images taken at higher zoom levels (up to 100x) on compatible smartphones. These upgrades will make for a more versatile and advanced user experience.