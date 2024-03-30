Next Article

Andriod 15's release is still a few months away

Android 15 will fix Google Pixel 8's stuttering scrolling issue

By Akash Pandey 06:20 pm Mar 30, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Google has committed to resolving the ongoing scrolling issues plaguing some users of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The tech behemoth plans to address this problem in the upcoming Android 15 update. The issue, causing frequent stuttering while scrolling through the system and certain apps, has been a consistent complaint on Google's Issue Tracker since October last year.

User feedback

Complaints surge on the tracker

The thread on Google's Issue Tracker has seen a significant increase in comments from dissatisfied users. A survey conducted by 9to5Google in October 2023 revealed that over half of the participants experienced scrolling glitches in specific apps. However, more than a third of respondents reported they had never encountered any scrolling issues, indicating the problem is not universal among Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users.

Official statement

Google's response to scrolling glitches

Google has responded to these concerns on the Issue Tracker thread, stating that the issue is "fixed" with a solution being distributed as part of the "next Android release," presumably Android 15. The company further detailed that ongoing optimizations in performance and power are slated for this release. These improvements are expected to positively impact the overall system UI jank and use cases tied to some Android applications. However, Andriod 15's release is still a few months away.