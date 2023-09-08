Google Pixel 8 series' pre-booking in India begins October 5

Google Pixel 8 series' pre-booking in India begins October 5

Written by Akash Pandey September 08, 2023 | 02:25 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 8 series will support Wi-Fi 7

Google has confirmed the launch of its Pixel 8 series on October 4 at the 'Made by Google' event. The event will also debut the Pixel Watch 2 and new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro. In the latest development, Google India has confirmed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available for pre-order from October 5 via Flipkart. Both phones are likely to run Android 14 and come with a host of upgrades.

The devices will sport an ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Pixel 8 series will sport a center-aligned punch-hole, more rounded corners, an aluminum frame, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The handsets should bear an IP68 rating, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Notably, the handsets will feature a flat screen. At the back, the Pixel 8 will appear similar to its predecessor. However, the Pixel 8 Pro will have a redesigned camera bar, housing three camera sensors within a single cutout, and a sensor for non-contact body temperature measurement.

The regular Pixel 8 will get a 120Hz refresh rate

The Pixel 8 will flaunt a 6.17-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel, with 1,400-nits of peak brightness and 417ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro will offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO OLED display with 1,600-nits of maximum brightness and 490ppi pixel density. Both displays will support up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Besides, there will be some pre-defined refresh rates onboard for manual updation.

A Tensor G3 SoC will be at the helm

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will run Android 14. Google may offer five Android upgrades. They will use Tensor G3 SoC, with 8GB and 12GB RAM, respectively. The 128GB and 265GB storage will be common across both; however, the Pro trim will also offer a 512GB model. The Pro variant will house a bigger battery (4,950mAh v/s 4,485mAh) with faster wired (27W v/s 24W) and wireless (23W v/s 20W) charging than Pixel 8. They'll also offer 12W Qi charging.

Google is upgrading the camera hardware

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 50MP (OIS) ISOCELL GN2 main sensor. Besides, the Pixel 8 will use a 12MP IMX386 lens for ultra-wide shots, while the Pixel 8 Pro will settle for 64MP IMX787. The Pro variant will boast a 48MP (OIS) Samsung GM5 periscope snapper, with 5x optical zoom. Up front, the handsets will feature a 10.8MP Samsung 3J1 camera.

Several AI features will be onboard

Google will reportedly introduce a voice-based reply feature on the Pixel 8 series smartphones to let individuals use Google Assistant to dictate and respond to message notifications, using only voice commands. That said, the Pixel 8 series may also get an Audio Magic Eraser feature, which will help users tune the noise levels, music volume, and sounds in videos. The function will be accessible from the edit section of the video. Google is planning to include more AI-based features.

Take a look at the leaked prices

According to the leaked pricing, the Pixel 8 is expected to cost €874.25 (roughly Rs. 78,400) for 8GB/128GB, and €949.30 (nearly Rs. 85,200) for 8GB/256GB. The Pixel 8 Pro could cost €1,235.72 (around Rs. 1,10,900) for 12GB/128GB, while the 12GB/256GB is said to be priced at €1,309.95 (roughly Rs. 1,17,500). The 12GB/512GB unit will reportedly be priced at €1,461.24 (approximately Rs. 1,31,100).

