Thread's keyword search expands to more countries, including India

Written by Rishabh Raj September 08, 2023 | 02:07 pm 2 min read

Earlier, Threads users could only search for user accounts and not specific content (Photo credit: RateWeb)

Meta's social media app, Threads, has expanded its keyword search feature to more English and Spanish-speaking countries, including India, following successful tests in Australia and New Zealand. However, users in the European Union (EU) will have to wait due to regulatory challenges faced by Meta on data protection. The keyword search feature aims to enhance user experience and make Threads a more comprehensive social media app.

Overcoming limitations with keyword search feature

Before the introduction of the keyword search feature, Threads users could only search for other user accounts. This limitation stemmed from Threads being based on Instagram, a photo and video-focused app that doesn't require text-based searches. The keyword search feature is a basic but necessary addition to Threads, allowing users to search for specific content using keywords.

EU regulatory hurdles delay feature rollout

Meta's Threads faces regulatory challenges in the EU regarding data protection, delaying the rollout of the keyword search feature for EU users. It is unclear when the feature will be available in the EU. Meta has encountered similar issues with data protection regulations in the past, and it remains to be seen how these challenges will affect Threads's future development.

The rise and decline of Threads

Threads had a spectacular debut, quickly becoming the fastest app to hit 100 million users by integrating seamlessly with Instagram for a smoother onboarding experience. However, user activity dwindled in the weeks following its July launch. Sensor Tower reported an 82% decline in daily active users by August, leaving just eight million daily users on the app.

Threads introduced these features recently

To counter this, Threads swiftly introduced user-requested features like search and a fully functional web app. Threads also introduced additional features post-launch, such as a chronological feed, a likes section, a reposts tab, and minor adjustments. However, data from Similarweb showed that the web app's impact on platform usage was minimal, with just a 3% increase in global traffic. Users seem to require more incentives to switch from X, formerly Twitter, including facilities like lists, bookmarks, and, notably, trends.

