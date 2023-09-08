Huawei Mate X5 foldable debuts with 5,060mAh battery: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 08, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

The handset is currently available for pre-orders

Huawei has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Mate X5, in China. The handset features a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display, a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO cover screen, a triple rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5,060mAh battery. The processor details have not been revealed. The phone is available in two storage variants and five color options, with pre-bookings open now.

The cover display comes with Kunlun glass protection

Huawei Mate X5 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IPX8 rating. The book-style foldable's inner panel boasts a resolution of 2224x2496 pixels, an aspect ratio of 8:7.1, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Meanwhile, the cover display has a resolution of 1080x2504 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20.9:9, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. It gets Kunlun glass protection. Dimensions-wise, the smartphone weighs about 245 grams. It measures 156.9mm x 72.4mm x 11.08mm when folded.

The handset offers up to 16GB of RAM

Mate X5's triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (OIS) periscope telephoto lens. It gets an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 13-based Harmony OS 4.0 and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. Mate X5 packs a 5,060mAh battery, that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, GPS, NFC, two-way satellite connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and Type-C port.

Huawei Mate X5: Pricing, color options, availability

The pricing and global launch details of Huawei Mate X5 have not been disclosed as yet. The phone is available in five color options: Feather Sand White, Aoyama Dai (Green), Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Gold, and Phantom Purple in China. It comes in 12GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB variants, with pre-bookings open for both with a deposit of CNY 1,000 (about Rs. 11,300). The phone's Collector's Edition is available in 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB storage options.

