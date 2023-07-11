Technology

Nothing Phone (2) goes official in India: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey July 11, 2023 | 09:36 pm 2 min read

Nothing Phone (2) gets an IP54 rating (Photo credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (2) is finally official after weeks of anticipation and teasers. As for the highlights, it sports a 120Hz OLED screen, 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, Qualcomm's flagship-grade chipset, and wireless charging support. The device starts at Rs. 44,999 and will be up for grabs in the country starting July 21. Now without further ado, let's jump right into more details.

The handset flaunts segmented LED strips

Nothing Phone (2) has three high-definition microphones (Photo credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a top-centered punch-hole cutout, an aluminum frame, slightly curved back, and an in-display optical fingerprint reader. At the back, it flaunts segmented LED strips, which can be customized using the "Glyph Composer." You can create custom ringtones that also feature different light patterns. One glyph acts as a volume and timer indicator. Zomato and Uber's order-tracking is coming soon.

Here's how you can compose a new sound

The device packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Nothing Phone (2) is marginally bigger than the Phone (1). It boasts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,600-nits of peak brightness, which makes it usable under direct sunlight too. The phone is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass on the front/back for better durability. It also bears IP54-rated protection.

It has a 50MP flagship-grade main camera with OIS

The Nothing Phone (2) retains the dual rear camera setup from the Phone (1). However, there's a new dual-LED flash module instead of a single-unit LED flash. The new 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 acts as the main sensor, along with the 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper, which has been retained from Phone (1). Up front, it features a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powers the device

Nothing Phone (2) has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC at the helm, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The device boots Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0 skin baked on top. It packs a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It will get three Android upgrades and five years of security patches.

How much does it cost?

The Nothing Phone (2) will set you back by Rs. 44,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. It comes in Slate Gray and White colors. The device will be available in India starting July 21.