Motorola Edge 40 v/s Realme 11 Pro+: Curved smartphones compared

The Motorola Edge 40's sale is now live in India. The phone ticks all the right boxes for Rs. 29,999. Notably, it also has some segment-leading features, which makes it a solid rival against the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+. So, should you buy the Edge 40 or wait for Realme 11 Pro+? Let's see how the two curved smartphones stack against each other.

The Motorola Edge 40 and Realme 11 Pro+ sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and thin bezels. Both smartphones have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 11 Pro+ has a more appealing rear design, but it misses the aluminum frame and IP68-rated protection available on the Edge 40. In addition, Edge 40 is also slimmer (7.49mm v/s 8.2mm) and lighter (167g v/s 183g) than 11 Pro+.

The Motorola Edge 40 sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ 8-bit pOLED display, while the Realme 11 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED panel, featuring 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The Edge 40 has a faster refresh rate (144Hz v/s 120Hz) and higher peak brightness (1,200-nits v/s 950-nits) than the 11 Pro+. Both are HDR10+ compliant and support a 360Hz touch response rate.

The Motorola Edge 40 gets a 50MP (f/1.4, OIS) OmniVision OV50A primary camera and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the contrary, the Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200MP (f/1.69, OIS) Samsung HP3 main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, both smartphones have a 32MP (f/2.4, f/2.45) camera. Also, they can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via rear setup.

The Motorola Edge 40 and Realme 11 Pro+ are backed by Dimensity 8020 and Dimensity 7050 chipsets, respectively, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage formats. They boot Android 13. However, 11 Pro+ also gets Realme UI 4.0 custom skin. The Edge 40 has a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Contrarily, 11 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging.

Motorola Edge 40, Realme 11 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB variant, which is now available for purchase via Flipkart. It will get two OS and three security upgrades. The Realme 11 Pro+ is tipped to be announced in India on June 8, with a starting price between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 29,000. It will be offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

Which one should you consider?

The Moto Edge 40 is a solid pick if you want a smartphone under Rs. 30,000, with an IP68-rated build, an aluminum frame, a smooth display, a stock OS experience, and wireless charging support. Contrarily, you may wait for the Realme 11 Pro+ if the camera, more RAM, bigger battery, and faster charging are your key concerns.