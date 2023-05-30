Technology

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra gets cheaper on Amazon: Check deal

Xiaomi's Notebook Ultra is a laptop suitable for students and professionals for content creation as well as everyday use. Offered with an impressive display, durable design, robust hardware, and a couple of other top-notch features, you get great value for the money. The device is now available at a steep discount on Amazon. Here's more about the offer.

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra is priced at Rs. 76,999 for its 16GB model on Amazon. The device is currently available at Rs. 55,999 on the e-commerce website, which translates to a discount of Rs. 21,000. Users can get an additional discount of Rs. 9,900 in exchange for an old laptop. There is also a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,675 per month.

Head to Amazon's official website and search for Xiaomi Notebook Ultra. There are three models, with the higher-end 16GB variant priced at Rs. 57,499. There are seven bank offers available and you can apply the eligible offers before making the final payment.

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra sports a minimalistic design with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, a large touchpad, and an HD webcam. The device gets a ‎15.6-inch Full-HD (2000x3200 pixels) True Life+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 241ppi pixel density, 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV low blue light certification. Dimensions-wise, it measures 17.9mm in thickness and weighs about 1.7kg.

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra comes with several ports including two USB 3.2 Gen1, a USB 2.0, a Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 1.4 slot, ‎a Type C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, paired with an ‎Intel Iris Xe graphics card, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 10 Home. It offers a long-lasting battery with 12-hour backup and 65W fast-charging support. It comes with dual 2W stereo speakers that are in-built.