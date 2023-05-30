Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G's pre-orders begin: Should you consider it

Written by Akash Pandey May 30, 2023, 06:13 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy F54 5G will sport a 108MP primary camera with OIS (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has opened the pre-booking window for the Galaxy F54 5G - the latest F-series smartphone in the Indian market. While the brand is yet to reveal the device's spec sheet, the official teasers have displayed some highlights including the 108MP OIS-enabled primary camera. The Galaxy F54 5G can be reserved via the brand's official website. However, should you consider it? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy F54 5G previously appeared in a certificate filing and on Samsung's support page in India and other regions.

While the company hasn't revealed any clear details on the phone, the previous tip-off suggests that the Galaxy F54 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M54 5G.

The kind of reception the device gets will certainly depend on its retail price.

The phone may flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy F54 5G will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. According to the teaser, the device has a vertically-stacked triple camera arrangement, similar to Samsung's current lineup. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, nearly 85% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

A 108MP camera with OIS will be onboard

The Galaxy F54 5G will offer a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies. Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy F54 5G will offer features such as Nightography, Astrolapse, Single Take, and Fun Mode.

The phone will house a 6,000mAh battery

The Galaxy F54 5G could be backed by the Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The configurations are still under wraps. The device will be shipped with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it'll pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

It will be introduced on June 6

Samsung will reveal the price and availability details of the Galaxy F54 5G at the time of launch on June 6 at 3:00pm. Interested customers can pre-book the device by getting the "VIP Pass" for Rs. 999. This pass also offers benefits worth Rs. 2,000.

Should you consider the Galaxy F54 5G?

Samsung is performing well, but its devices are not the best in the mid-range when compared to offerings from other brands, which consistently prioritize performance and design. The Galaxy F54 5G will undoubtedly be a good choice, with One UI features, Nightography, and a long-lasting battery. However, it might be less appealing than POCO F5, Motorola Edge 40, and the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+.