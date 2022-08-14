Technology

BLU Bold N2 launched with curved display, quad camera

BLU Bold N2 houses a 4,200mAh battery (Photo credit: BLU)

US smartphone maker BLU has introduced the Bold N2 smartphone in its home territory. The phone is now up for grabs in the country via Amazon. The company is yet to reveal anything about the device's availability in other markets. As for the highlights, it features a Full-HD+ display, a 64MP quad rear camera unit, and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest addition to BLU's portfolio is the stylish, feature-packed, and cost-effective Bold N2. As the name suggests, the company has decided to go "bold" with the phone's design.

Compared to its rivals, the handset posted a segment-best AnTuTu score. However, Android 11 as its OS will certainly raise some eyebrows.

The device's premium feel and features will, however, make it an interesting buy.

Design and display The handset features a curved AMOLED display

The BLU Bold N2 features a left-aligned pill-shaped cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an aluminum frame. On the rear, it sports a textured-leather finish and a vertically stacked camera module. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity Dot curved AMOLED display with a 393ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information The smartphone flaunts a dual front camera unit

The BLU Bold N2 boasts a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. It sports a dual selfie camera unit, comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip fuels the device

The BLU Bold N2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 30W MAX Quick Charge. To ensure connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information BLU Bold N2: Pricing and availability

The BLU Bold N2 is priced at $249 (around Rs. 19,800) for the sole 8GB/256GB variant. It is up for grabs via Amazon in the US and is available in a Cyprus Teal color option.