New WhatsApp features: App language change, status archive, and more

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 30, 2023, 06:00 pm 3 min read

The option to change in-app language is currently limited to the beta version

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for the Windows app that allows users to change the app language. However, it is currently available only in the beta version which means we cannot access the facility yet. The Meta-owned application has also released a new firmware for the iOS version which includes a revamped text editor, and auto-play option for GIFs, among others.

Even minor updates that WhatsApp brings go a long way in improving the user experience.

The popular instant-messaging app has been releasing a couple of new features, including the option to edit messages, in recent weeks.

Talking about one such new feature, the option to modify the app language would be of great help to people who don't want to use the default one.

The feature will be available under the Settings section

Thanks to the new update, users of the WhatsApp desktop app will be able to use a language different from the system one. Reportedly, a new option called "Language" will be incorporated within the in-app settings section. The feature to change the in-app language on WhatsApp is a part of the beta update for Windows, carrying version ID 2.2320.1.0.

Desktop users are also getting a message draft filter

As part of the same update for the desktop app, WhatsApp is rolling out a message draft filter to more users. Per WABetaInfo, conversations that contain draft messages will now be filtered, letting users easily identify unsent messages. Beta users who are not able to access the feature yet will receive the update in the coming weeks.

What's new with the latest iOS update?

Coming to the latest iOS update, version 23.10.76, WhatsApp has added new tools to the text editor for Status, including better fonts and background colors. The official changelog mentions that GIFs will now play automatically within chats. You can also create a reminder for WhatsApp calls and for that, you will have to add the WhatsApp call link to the iOS calendar app.

The firmware brings companion mode to iOS

Further, the same update brings companion mode to iOS. Users will now be able to use their current WhatsApp account on a secondary iOS device. This companion mode option was released in April and was accessible on Android devices so far.

WhatsApp Business gets a new "Status Archive" feature

A new "Status Archive" feature is being rolled out on the WhatsApp Business app. Users can share previous status updates with customers and these status updates will be stored on the device for up to 30 days. Further, since the archive is private, only the particular business account will be able to access it. It is currently available only to Android users.