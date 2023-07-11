Technology

Everything we know about Apple's foldable iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Everything we know about Apple's foldable iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Written by Akash Pandey July 11, 2023 | 06:48 pm 3 min read

Apple is planning to join the foldable product trend

Apple is planning to introduce a foldable MacBook, according to industry sources familiar with the developments. The laptop might be unveiled sometime in 2025 and go on sale months later in 2026. But before the foldable MacBook, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to introduce a foldable iPad and iPhone in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Here's everything we know so far.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, ASUS and Lenovo are the only mainstream brands that offer foldable laptops. Apple's entry will be a shot in the arm for this domain. The iPhone maker might be considering creating a completely new class of products, apart from its existing MacBook line-up. Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market will also make brands like Samsung and Huawei come up with innovative ideas.

Apple is in talks with LG, Samsung for foldable panels

According to a report from BusinessKorea, Apple is actively discussing with South Korean display manufacturers such as LG Display and Samsung Display, to get the foldable panels supplied for its laptop. While Samsung Display frequently provides OLED panels for Samsung foldables, tablets, and smartphones, LG is currently focused on TV-sized panels. However, the latter will develop panels for smartphones as well as tablets.

Both Korean brands are making investments in foldable screens

Both Samsung Display and LG Display are coordinating development and production plans for laptop-based foldable OLED panels. Samsung Display has reportedly invested KRW 4.1 trillion (nearly Rs. 25,539 crore) for the production of 8.6-generation OLED panels from 2025 and 2026. LG Display is reportedly making investments in the manufacturing of mid-sized OLED displays, including those for tablets and PCs.

Foldable iPhone may have an 8.0-inch inner display

The foldable iPhone was planned for 2023 but got postponed to 2025, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, who asserts the first foldable iPhone will have an 8.0-inch folding panel. Another report mentions that Apple and LG may be working on a 7.5-inch foldable OLED screen to debut on the foldable iPhone. Rumors also suggest Apple may use E Ink panels for the cover screen.

A foldable iPad is reportedly coming next year

There have also been talks and rumors about a foldable iPad. Analyst Ben Wood spoke about a foldable iPad coming before the foldable iPhone and foldable MacBook. Additionally, Kuo has also claimed that Apple is planning to introduce a foldable iPad in 2024. The brand has halted the production of new iPads until this year's end.

Apple recently filed a patent for foldable technology

Apple filed a patent for auto-folding hinge technology in March this year. The technology would shield foldable devices from damage in case they fall or get dropped from a height. The devices will be able to detect when they are falling and prompt the hinge to close so that the impact is on the frame and not on the flexible display.