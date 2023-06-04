Technology

Realme 11 Pro+ v/s 10 Pro+: Similar, yet different

Realme 11 Pro+ and 10 Pro+ have dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification

Realme's numbered-series smartphones are quite popular in India's mid-range market. Hence, the brand treats its customers with the next-generation models every six months. Following the launch of Realme 10 Pro+ last year, we're about to witness the arrival of its successor, the Realme 11 Pro+. Both smartphones bear some similarities as well as differences. Here's a quick comparison between them.

The Realme 11 Pro+ has more premium looks

The Realme 11 Pro+ and 10 Pro+ sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and thin bezels. Both devices have an in-display fingerprint scanner. As opposed to the plastic back and dual cut-outs on the 10 Pro+, the 11 Pro+ has a raised circular camera island, and a plastic or 'lychee leather' back panel with a lace-like strip running from top to bottom.

Both handsets flaunt a curved display

The Realme 11 Pro+ and 10 Pro+ have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED panel, featuring up to 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3, and 93.65% screen-to-body ratio. The 11 Pro+ is brighter (950-nits v/s 800-nits) than the 10 Pro+. However, 10 Pro+ is slimmer (7.78mm v/s 8.2mm) and lighter (172.5g v/s 183g) than 11 Pro+.

The Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200MP (OIS) primary camera

The Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200MP (f/1.69, OIS) Samsung HP3 main sensor, whereas the 10 Pro+ gets a 108MP (f/1.75) Samsung HM6 primary lens. The main shooter is accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide and 2MP (f/2.4) macro snappers, on both. For selfies, the 11 Pro+ has a 32MP (f/2.45) camera, whereas the 10 Pro+ settles for a 16MP (f/2.45) shooter.

The devices draw fuel from a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 11 Pro+ and 10 Pro+ are powered by Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 1080 chipsets respectively, which deliver a nearly similar performance. The smartphones boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Under the hood, the devices pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 11 Pro+ supports faster charging (100W v/s 67W) than 10 Pro+. Both get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Realme 11 Pro+, 10 Pro+: Price and availability

The price and availability details of the Realme 11 Pro+ in India will be announced at the time of its launch on June 8. The 11 Pro+ may cost slightly more than the 10 Pro+ which was launched at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 for its 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. These variants now retail for a slightly lower price.

Should you wait for the Realme 11 Pro+?

The Realme 11 Pro+ focuses primarily on design, which is one of its biggest highlights. Compared to the 10 Pro+, the upcoming numbered series model also has a slightly brighter display, a better primary rear camera, a higher-resolution selfie snapper, and faster charging. If you're seeking a premium-looking smartphone, wait for the Realme 11 Pro+. You may also check out the Motorola Edge 40.