Vivo X90 Pro v/s Xiaomi 13 Pro: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2023, 03:52 pm 3 min read

Vivo X90 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro have 2,160Hz and 1,920Hz PWM Dimming, respectively

The Vivo X90 Pro is the newest entrant in India's flagship smartphone segment. The device takes on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was recently launched in our country. Both handsets boast a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 1.0-inch main camera sensor, top-tier flagship SoCs, the latest RAM/storage formats, 120W wired fast-charging, and more. Here, we compare the two to find out which is better.

Both smartphones get IP68 rating for water ingress protection

The Vivo X90 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Their display is protected by SCHOTT's Xensation α and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus cover glasses, respectively. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is slightly slimmer (8.38mm v/s 9.34mm) but a tad heavier (229g v/s 214.85g) than Vivo X90 Pro.

They are equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Vivo X90 Pro has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1260x2800 pixels) 10-bit E6 LTPO AMOLED panel, whereas Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 E6 AMOLED display. Both devices support up to 1-120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. However, Xiaomi 13 Pro enjoys Dolby Vision, a higher peak-brightness (1,900-nits v/s 1,300-nits), and better pixel density (522ppi v/s 452ppi) than X90 Pro.

A 1.0-inch sensor is onboard for immersive shots

The Vivo X90 Pro flaunts ZEISS co-engineered 50MP (OIS) 1.0-inch IMX989 primary, 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and 50MP (OIS, 2x) portrait snapper. The Xiaomi 13 Pro includes a LEICA-tuned 50MP (OIS) 1.0-inch IMX989 main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP (OIS, 3.2x) telephoto lens. Up front, they are fitted with a 32MP selfie camera. The handsets can shoot 8K videos at 24fps via rear setup.

The devices support 50W wireless charging

The Vivo X90 Pro houses Dimensity 9200 chipset, whereas Xiaomi 13 Pro equips Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both bear 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. They boot Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and MIUI 14, respectively. The X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery. The 13 Pro settles for a 4,820mAh unit. Both support 120W wired and 50W/10W wireless/reverse wireless charging.

Vivo X90 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price and availability

The Vivo X90 Pro can be pre-booked for Rs. 84,999, with open sales beginning on May 5. The phone is offered in a Legendary Black trim. Buyers can avail Rs. 8,000 discount using HDFC/ICICI cards till May 11. The Xiaomi 13 Pro costs Rs. 79,999. It comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. Customers get Rs. 8,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Which flagship smartphone is better?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has an edge over the Vivo X90 Pro. The former gets a better display, more capable cameras, and higher processing abilities. Furthermore, it is also less expensive than Vivo's offering.