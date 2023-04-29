Technology

Upcoming smartphones in 2023: Google Pixel 7a to Samsung Flip5

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2023

The Pixel 7a will support wireless charging (Photo credit: Zing News)

So far, 2023 has been a good year for smartphone brands. Several offerings were launched, ranging from top-tier Xiaomi 13 Ultra to mid-range POCO X5 5G and more. The time ahead appears to be more exciting, as we are about to witness the debut of some highly anticipated models from brands like Motorola, Google, Realme, and POCO. Here are some upcoming smartphones this year.

POCO F5 line-up: Launching on May 9

The POCO F5 series will include the vanilla POCO F5 and F5 Pro models. While the Pro model will remain exclusive to global markets, standard F5 will launch in India as well. The POCO F5 will be India's first-ever handset with Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 SoC. It may launch in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast-charging.

Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet: May 10

At the upcoming I/O 2023 keynote event, Google is expected to introduce the latest A-series model, along with its first-ever foldable phone and tablet. The primary specifications of the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet have already surfaced in the leaks and tip-offs, which are doing rounds on the internet for a while now. The new products could be announced on May 10.

Realme 11 series: Set to debut on May 10

Realme is gearing up for the Realme 11 line-up, which will launch on May 10. The series may include Realme 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro+ models. As per the reports, the top-end model is getting a 120Hz 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Geekbench 5 test confirms the presence of a Dimensity 1080 chipset and 12GB RAM.

Sony Xperia 1 V: Launching on May 11

Sony is all set to introduce the Xperia 1 V on May 11. In renders, the device looks similar to its predecessor, with a tall design, flat sides, a triple camera setup on the back, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a Type-C port. The phone may bear a 6.5-inch OLED panel, and likely house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Some flip-style foldables will also debut soon

Samsung is the market leader in clamshell-style folding smartphones. However, more brands are now joining the race to beat the reigning champion. Vivo may soon debut the X Flip in the global markets. Motorola, yet another brand, may come up with two flip phones, RAZR 40 Lite and 40 Ultra. Meanwhile, Samsung itself is planning to launch Galaxy Z Flip5 sooner than later.