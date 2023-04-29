Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 retailing at just Rs. 37,000: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2023, 11:40 am 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in four colorways

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the top premium smartphones. It packs all the new-age features and specifications, along with the latest Android OS. The phone sits in the sub-Rs. 75,000 ballpark. However, with Amazon's bank discount and exchange offers you can get it for under Rs. 40,000. Here's how you can avail the benefits and get your hands on the device.

Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a flagship phone, with a compact and durable body that offers a sturdy in-hand feel.

It bears a high-resolution screen, superfast fingerprint scanner, top-end cameras, Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, and a range of One UI perks.

Currently, the S23 can be a great pick for those seeking a premium smartphone at a discounted price.

Everything you need to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was launched at Rs. 74,999 for its base 8GB/128GB configuration. While the price tag remains the same on Amazon, buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on the device. Additionally, up to Rs. 33,000 discount is also applicable in exchange for an eligible smartphone. When clubbed, the offers reduce the device's price to just Rs. 36,999.

Let's look at the phone's highlights

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a centrally-aligned punch-hole, an aluminum frame, an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.6mm in thickness and weighs 168g.

The device has a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, paired with a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

A custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is onboard

The Samsung Galaxy S23 houses an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1 baked on top. Under the hood, there's a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 10W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The 5G phone also offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.