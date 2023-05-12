Technology

Why Google Pixel 7 is better buy than Pixel 7a

Why Google Pixel 7 is better buy than Pixel 7a

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2023, 01:55 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 7 has a glass back compared to Pixel 7a's polycarbonate rear

Google unveiled the Pixel 7a as its latest mid-range smartphone at I/O 2023. The device is now available in India for Rs. 43,999 via Flipkart. It bears a Tensor G2 chip, a nearly identical design to Pixel 7, and a similar softwae experience. However, when it comes to choosing one, the Pixel 7 seems better despite being slightly more expensive. Here's why.

Reason #1: Better build

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a have a top-centered punch-hole, a power button/volume rocker combo on the left, an aluminum frame, and an in-display fingerprint reader. They get IP68 and IP67 protection, respectively. The Pixel 7 has a glass body while the Pixel 7a has a plastic back. The Pixel 7 is slimmer (8.7mm v/s 9.0mm) but tad heavier (197g v/s 193.5g) than 7a.

Reason #2: Bigger screen and better protection

The Pixel 7 has a marginally bigger OLED display (6.3-inch v/s 6.1-inch) than Pixel 7a. Both support Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate. They get 416ppi and 429ppi pixel density, respectively. The devices offer HDR and Always-on functionality. However, Pixel 7 has Gorilla Glass Victus on the front/back. The Pixel 7a has Gorilla Glass 3 up front.

Reason #3: Superior camera sensor

The Pixel 7 has a 50MP (OIS) 1/1.31-inch main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The Pixel 7a is fitted with a 64MP (OIS) 1/1.73-inch main shooter and 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, they feature 10.8MP and 13MP selfie cameras, respectively. Both devices support 8x Super Res Zoom on the primary camera and can shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps.

Reason #4: Faster wired and wireless charging

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a are powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, and come paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The devices ship with Android 13 OS. They pack 4,355mAh and 4,385mAh batteries, respectively. The Pixel 7 supports 20W wired and wireless charging, along with reverse-wireless charging capability. The Pixel 7a gets 18W (wired) and around 5W (wireless) charging.

Pixel 7 v/s Pixel 7a: Price and availability

The Pixel 7 usually retails for under Rs. 50,000 during the sale season. It is currently listed at Rs. 56,999 on Flipkart along with Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount and some exchange offers. The Pixel 7a costs Rs. 43,999. Flipkart is offering Rs. 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit/debit transactions, along with some exchange offers on the phone.

Why Pixel 7 is a better buy

The Pixel 7 has better materials on the front and back, better haptics due to a superior vibration motor, slightly better speakers, and a bigger screen. The device offers superior low-light imagery and 4K videos at 60fps videos from front cameras as well. It allows for faster wireless charging and has reverse wireless charging support. These features make Pixel 7 better than Pixel 7a.